The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Monumental victory: History made as cycling export wins famous race

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 22 2024 - 11:06am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown export Grace Brown (middle) celebrates her win in Belgium on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images
Camperdown export Grace Brown (middle) celebrates her win in Belgium on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown is celebrating one of the most significant wins of her racing career with an extraordinary triumph at the eighth edition of the famous Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes classic in Belgium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.