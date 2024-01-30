Cycling superstar 'excited' to finally get Warrny opportunity

Camperdown export Grace Brown finally gets her chance to contest a race which sparked her passion for road cycling and ultimately led to a decorated career which has taken her all over the world.
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who rides for Union Cycliste Internationale Women's WorldTour team FDJ-Suez, will race the third edition of the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
In previous years her tight schedule restricted her from doing so.
"I am excited," Brown told The Standard.
"I've been wanting to do the race for quite a few years so I'm glad that I finally have an opportunity to do it."
The 'Women's Warrny' will run the day after the iconic Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
Before the addition of the women's event in 2022 there was no women-only race with females competing in a separate category within the main race.
Brown, 31, fondly recalls watching the "Warrny" as a youngster.
"I have memories as a child going out and cheering on the riders as they came through Camperdown," she said.
"I guess it's the race that first made me aware of what road cycling is. I think because it's sort of like a legendary race in the Camperdown Cycling Club I've always wanted to be part of it at some point."
As a UCI rider wanting to compete in a non-UCI event, Brown had to get permission from her team and an exemption from AusCycling to race.
She is feeling good after a fifth-placed finish in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race elite women's course but understands - because she is riding on her own against National Road Series teams - she will be up against it to cross the line first.
"It's going to be a different dynamic I guess because I'll be alone without any teammates against all the NRS riders, so tactically it's a little bit tricky but I think I'm feeling fit so just have to bide my time and ride smart," she said.
"See what I can do in the finish."
Brown will return to Europe - where the bulk of her season is held - in just over a fortnight.
The 2023 Tour Down Under women's winner finished fourth in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and is eyeing selection for this year's Paris games which run from July 26 to August 11.
She has already met the qualification standards with the team to be selected in late May, early June.
"It's quite a while away now still but regardless I'm focusing my year around racing at the Olympics," she said.
"It's quite exciting, a bit nerve-racking but looking forward to it."
