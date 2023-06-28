Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown is ready to balance team success and individual goals ahead of next month's Tour de Femmes.
This year's women's race, which returned to the racing calendar in 2022, starts on July 23, with the men's race kicking off on Saturday.
Brown, 30, who said she felt better prepared for her second assault at the tour, will play a domestique role for her professional team FDJ-SUEZ and co-leaders Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Cavalli, but has her own ambitions as well over the eight days.
"Part of my role will be supporting my teammates, looking to get general classification results," Brown said. "The team is also keen for me to target some stage wins, and early in the race there might be some opportunities.
"The final stage of the time trial in is Pau so that's probably my biggest target of the tour, that last stage."
Brown won the Bretange Ladies Tour in France last month.
