'Led by example': Masterclass from leaders sees Bulldogs take points

Panmure coach Adam Courtney lauded a pair of his leaders who were instrumental in ensuring the Bulldogs overcame Timboon Demons on Saturday, April 20.
Vice-captain Lachie McLeod and skipper Tyler Murnane led from the front for the victors as they defeated the hosts 13.7 (85) to 5.14 (44) in round three of the Warrnambool and District league.
McLeod, who kicked 58 goals for the Bulldogs last year as an undersized forward, has been named in his team's best players in all three games so far.
He was his side's best against the Demons with five goals.
"Lachie McLeod's game was outstanding, I think he kicked three goals in four minutes to really put the game to bed early in the third quarter," Courtney told The Standard.
McLeod has received more midfield time this year and spent a lot of Saturday's game in the middle, kicking majority of his goals from the position.
Courtney said the vice-captain's hard work during the pre-season and the loss of personnel had led to the opportunity.
"He's been playing high half-forward as well, working up the ground and then working back towards goals as well," he said.
"He's got a very good footy brain."
Murnane also shone through the midfield for the Bulldogs, pushing through a tag to influence the game.
"Tyler Murnane the captain led by example," Courtney said.
"I think he represented how our day went, got off to a really good, then he got a fair bit of attention from a tagger in the second quarter. He did a good job in that second quarter but in that second half he really got to work, worked his butt off all second half and it was just an outstanding performance."
The Bulldogs flew out of the blocks to lead 40-8 at quarter-time however the Demons rallied and were able to keep the margin similar for the remainder of the game.
Ben Newey and Mitchell Wallace shone for the hosts, who shared their goals around.
Courtney was thrilled to see his side respond positively after a 90-point loss to Nirranda in round two.
He added that the side's stoppage work had improved, with his players "more accountable around the ball".
The Bulldogs sit sixth on the ladder with a two wins and a loss while the Demons are yet to open their account for the year and are ninth.
Adam Courtney's men face Kolora Noorat (fifth) in round four before a clash with Dennington (seventh).
"Obviously we played the yardstick of the competition last week at Nirranda and came up a bit short but we understand where we're at, we've got a big game against Kolora next week and the coming weeks after that we've got some games that, we think they're winnable games," Courtney said.
"We know they're going to be tough but we're really confident over the next few weeks we can get some more wins on the board and just keep building as the year goes on."
