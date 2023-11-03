NEW Panmure coach Adam Courtney is hoping to call on his years of experience in the hot seat after signing with the Warrnambool and District league club for the 2024 season.
Courtney, 43, spent three seasons (2019, '20 and '21) coaching Hampden league side Cobden.
Prior to that he'd led Simpson to back-to-back flags in the Colac and District competition and had also spent time as an assistant at Geelong league outfit Colac Tigers.
"With my experience in the game and seeing a lot of different standards of football...over my time I think I've been able to learn a lot and I think you always learn when you're around any club," Courtney told The Standard.
"I have been lucky to be involved in two great clubs for a lot of my footy career at Simpson and Cobden and now I am looking forward to getting involved in what seems to be another really great community-based footy club."
The Camperdown-based Courtney has spent the past two seasons at Cobden, playing in its reserves in 2022 before helping as a runner this year.
The chance to coach again is an opportunity he wants to embrace.
"I never knew if I was going to get back into coaching but with Panmure I was approached and it all happened pretty quick," he said.
"They have a really good young list that's been in the top-three the past couple of years, so it's a very exciting team.
"Hopefully I'll be able to get in there and not change too much stuff but just add what I've learned over the years.
"It's just about getting in there, getting a feel of the playing group and talking with (outgoing coach) Chris (Bant), who has done a fantastic job over the last five years, and working with him."
Courtney is excited to meet the Bulldogs' playing group in coming weeks and start planning for a 2024 finals assault.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.