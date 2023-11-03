The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Adam Courtney appointed Panmure coach for 2024 WDFNL season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 3 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Courtney will coach Panmure in season 2024. Supplied picture
Adam Courtney will coach Panmure in season 2024. Supplied picture

NEW Panmure coach Adam Courtney is hoping to call on his years of experience in the hot seat after signing with the Warrnambool and District league club for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.