'We'll see our style evolve': Mentor excited by early season progress

Perspective has been a major part of new Panmure coach Adam Courtney's first few weeks of his stint as senior coach.
Changes in playing personnel, tweaks in game style and a few early injuries are giving the Warrnambool and District league outfit a new look as it gears up to take on the might of reigning premiers Nirranda on Saturday, April 13.
Courtney coached his side to an opening round win against Old Collegians in round one, with the Bulldogs losing two players early to injury and by the end of the game barely had a bench after former coach Chris Bant came off as a precaution with hamstring tightness after kicking four goals.
He told The Standard it was important to not read too much into early season form as his side, like the nine others in the competition build as the year progresses.
As for his Bulldogs, he said the signs were promising as they adapted to the way he saw the game.
"We're a bit similar to what (former coach) Chris (Bant) already had going with just a few little tweaks in there," he said.
"Through the practice matches, the signs we've seen early have been good, especially early on against Old Collegians too. We had a good buffer most of the day and to kick 16 goals is a pretty good return. I've seen some really good signs.
"I think we'll see our style evolve as the weeks go by."
Courtney, who has made a few forced changes through injury for the blockbuster against the reigning premiers this weekend, said it was a welcome challenge for his group to test themselves against the best early in the season.
The Bulldogs have lost Thomas Sinnott (broken collarbone) and Jacob Taylor (kneecap) for the clash and will unveil exciting forward Jack Lewis - a member of Warrnambool's under 18 premiership last season - for his debut.
"It's a huge challenge no doubt, they're (Nirranda) the benchmark of the competition. I won't read too much into their round one loss to Merrivale, they've picked up some good players," he said.
"It's only round two and we'll just continue to evolve and each week I'm going to continue to find out and learn more about how we are going to play our footy.
"We'll go in with an open mind and go in thinking it's going to be a really tough contest. We have to play well and limit their best players and move the ball the way we want to and ultimately try and put a winning score on the board."
Courtney reiterated that while winning early matches was important, a football season was a marathon, not a sprint.
"We understand the challenge but at the end of the day it's only round two. Regardless of what happens, there's still so much footy to be played," he said.
