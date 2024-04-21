'Had a pearler': Blues superstar inspires side to third straight win

Nirranda star Jo Couch showed why she is one of, if not the best player in the Warrnambool and District league, inspiring her side to a commanding win against Russells Creek on Saturday, April 21.
The winner of the past two Wilma Wallace medals for the WDFNL A grade best and fairest was dominant through the midcourt as the undefeated Blues defeated the Creekers 70-34.
The two-time reigning premier sits undefeated from three games at the top of the ladder.
"(It was) a really good win, a bit of a slow start for us but we got our act together, really happy with that," Blues playing-coach Maddie Hunger told The Standard after the game.
Couch was named the Blues' best player, with star attackers Steph Townsend (31 goals) and Amanda Gilbert (39 goals) also impressing.
"Joe Couch had a pearler today but that's something you always expect from her, a player like Joe," Hunger said.
"She had a lot of influence on today's game and that was really critical for us. I think that we're just growing that connection amongst teammates and it was nice and positive out there."
Teenagers Milan Clark and Madison Parsons also saw court time and continued an impressive start to their A-grade careers.
Both players are "holding their own" according to Hunger, with 15 and under player Clark featuring in wing-defence and 17 and under team member Parsons spending time as goal-shooter.
Russells Creek playing-coach Hannah Van Zyl was pleased with her side's showing and thought the lopsided scoreline "didn't reflect how we thought we were playing".
"We kept our heads high," she said.
"I think compared to last season we have had so many small wins on our team, focusing on getting intercepts and scoring off them and the whole vibe of the team is a lot more positive so I couldn't ask for anything more from my girls.
"We've obviously had two very hard teams in a row so it'll be nice to get further into the season."
Van Zyl struggled to single out any of her players as standouts and was happy with every player's contribution.
"Against a team like Nirranda who have played together for years and worked really hard on developing really strong skills, my girls did everything I asked them to focus on and I couldn't ask for more," she said.
"Attackers and defenders gave me 100 per cent all game."
Meanwhile, Allansford continued its unbeaten start to its first campaign under playing-coach Jess Rohan, defeating Dennington 29-25.
Rohan, a defender, was named her side's best player while goal-shooter Ella Gleeson was the Dogs' equivalent.
Timboon Demons flexed its muscle against Panmure, downing the Bulldogs 77-43.
Nina Barlow starred for the Demons while Lori Irving was a standout for the Bulldogs.
In the remaining A-grade fixtures, Merrivale recorded a comfortable 72-25 triumph against South Rovers and Kolora-Noorat registered its second win of the season, downing Old Collegians 48-31.
