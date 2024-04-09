'It's quite nice': Creek netballer enjoying less game-day responsibilities

Netballer Jacqueline Tippett is enjoying a nice change of pace this year at Russells Creek.
The 27-year-old still has the exhausting on-court task of playing centre for the Creekers' A-grade side but for the first time in four years has no coaching responsibilities.
She previously coached 13 and under, 17 and under, B grade and A reserve sides at the club.
"It's quite nice to be honest, just being able to focus on games and training is nice, just having one team to focus on because for the last two years I've coached two sides and then played," Tippett told The Standard.
"It's been a bit hectic on a Saturday."
A new-look Creekers began their 2024 Warrnambool and District league campaign on Saturday, April 6, with a narrow five-goal loss to Dennington in playing-coach Hannah Van Zyl's first game in charge.
Tippett saw positive signs from the team.
"(There's) a lot of versatility in our team which was really good," she said.
"Everyone went really well, everyone's been putting in the hard yards at training and it showed on Saturday and it was really nice for Hannah to be able to see because she's obviously away (for work commitments) at the moment, how much effort they've been putting in to learn and everything like that."
Tippett, who has been at the Mack Oval-based club for more than 10 years, was originally a defender but has moved into the midcourt the past few seasons.
She relishes the substantial running the position requires and at some stage hopes to play out a full game at centre.
Tippett is simply hoping her teammates enjoy themselves this season.
"My biggest expectation is that we just have fun for the season," she said.
"Win or lose, get around each other and just enjoy it. Winning is lovely but just being a part of a team that has fun and works hard to keep improving each and every game, win or lose, is the best thing."
Russells Creek plays Merrivale on round two.
