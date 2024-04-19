'They've really stepped up': Powerhouse netball side still blooding youth

Nirranda is in the midst of a Warrnambool and District league premiership dynasty with a core of its A-grade stars at the peak of their powers.
However that hasn't stopped the back-to-back reigning premier from blooding youth early in 2024 to ensure the future remains bright.
Milan Clarke, Lottie Wallace (15 and under) and Madison Parsons (17 and under) were three juniors who impressed first-year coach Maddie Hunger in a huge 90-35 A-grade win against Panmure on Saturday, April 13.
The Blues are two wins from as many games this season, with Hunger thrilled with progression of the club's youngsters.
"We've started playing a lot of juniors this season, so probably the main thing I've been impressed with is just how they've really stepped up and how the senior girls have all led by example for them," she told The Standard.
"Milan Clarke, Maddy Parsons and Lottie Wallace, they all had really nice games on the weekend... I think it shows that the club is heading in a good direction."
Hunger, who was playing-coach of the Blues' A-reserve premiership side in 2023, has enjoyed her first two games in charge at the top level.
"It's going along really well," she said.
"We have good support and the team has a lot of experienced players just working together collaboratively. I think that's what's working really well at the moment."
Hunger has featured on-court for periods in Nirranda's opening two games but said she would always put the team first in regards to her on-court role and whether it continued.
She confirmed the teams for the Blues' round three clashes with Russells Creek would look a little different, with Thalia Coates (A grade), Lisa Couch and Rebecca Young (A reserve) all unavailable.
