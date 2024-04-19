The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'They've really stepped up': Powerhouse netball side still blooding youth

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
April 19 2024 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues coach Maddie Hunger is happy with how the side's younger players have performed early in the season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Blues coach Maddie Hunger is happy with how the side's younger players have performed early in the season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Nirranda is in the midst of a Warrnambool and District league premiership dynasty with a core of its A-grade stars at the peak of their powers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.