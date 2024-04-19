'Boosts your confidence': Defender enjoys lining up alongside new teammates

Dennington netballer Ruby Wright believes her personal form is benefiting from playing alongside some of her club's recruits.
The 19-year-old has been a key contributor to the Dogs' undefeated start to the Warrnambool and District league season and was named in her side's best players in its round two win against South Rovers on Saturday, April 13.
She is thrilled with where the Dogs sit.
"It's taken us a couple of years to get going and it's nice to see that to start the season we've already got two wins under our belt," she told The Standard.
After missing out on finals by just two points in 2023, the Dogs injected some much-needed height into their list in the off-season, with the additions of Ella Gleeson (Koroit) and Ruby Evans (Port Fairy).
Midcourter Hannah Rose also returned from maternity leave.
Evans has featured in the attacking third the first two rounds while Gleeson has played at both ends.
Wright, a defender who also rotates through the midcourt occasionally, said the recruits had made Dennington more versatile.
"It's good to play alongside the new recruits this year," she said.
"It boosts your confidence a bit knowing you have quality teammates alongside you to help you out and get the ball down the other end."
Wright hopes the Dogs can qualify for finals after falling agonisingly short last campaign.
Away from A grade, the second-year nursing student finds enjoyment in coaching the Dogs' 13 and under team, the same age group where she started her Dennington playing career.
"It's nice to bring through juniors knowing I was once a junior as well," she said.
"It's good to see the reward when they come through with what you've taught them."
The Dogs host fellow undefeated side Allansford on Saturday, April 20.
The Cats will also field a different-looking side to when the teams last met, with notable additions including star defender Jess Rohan and midcourter Lisa Pender (both previously Panmure).
"I think overall it will be a tough game but (I'm) excited for it," Wright said.
