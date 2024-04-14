'Really solid base': Undefeated start to season for new-look side

Dennington mentor Sue Fleming believes greater versatility is fuelling belief amongst her playing group after an undefeated start to the A grade season.
The Dogs made it two wins in a row to start the Warrnambool and District league season, knocking off South Rovers 45-29 on Saturday, April 14.
"The girls are doing really well, it's taking some time to get our groove on a bit but the results have been great," Fleming told The Standard.
"I have a lot of confidence in the girls. We've been in a lot of unfortunate positions over the last few years, there's been a lot of inconsistency throughout the years but that had to do with the unavailability of players.
"This year, for the first time in a few years the side's got greater versatility. It's allowing me to coach in a way I'm more used to and it's given the girls a shift in mentality."
Zoe Fleming was a standout on the defensive end for the Dogs, working in tandem with Katelyn Grant to control the game.
"She (Zoe) and Katelyn worked really hard defensively together," she said.
"That was one of the standouts, it probably took the game away from them a bit in the third quarter."
Fleming said starting the season off with two wins provided the girls with plenty of confidence.
"Mentally, it provides them with some confidence, it just affirms what I already knew of them, that we do have a really solid base," she said.
"It's just going to take time to settle. We've brought back Hannah Rose in this year too so there's been a change to the dynamic and form new combinations and relationships so it's a bit of a consolidating period.
"To be winning at the same time is pleasing."
Timboon Demons mentor Anna Archie, meanwhile, says her group played some "beautiful netball" as they registered a maiden win of the season.
The Demons carved out an impressive 52-35 win on the road against Old Collegians with Archie delighted by the group's response after a narrow opening round loss.
"It was one of those games knowing last week we let ourselves down in the last quarter we had to really push through," she said.
"They just ripped it (on Saturday). They backed each other and played some really beautiful netball."
The returning mentor and former league best and fairest said a number of players really stood out.
"Most of the girls did their job did really well, but Ashlee Finch and Nina Barlow are two who probably don't back themselves enough at times," she said.
"They worked the whole time, but that's not taking away the efforts of any of the other girls. The shooting combination of Macy (Gale) and Laura (Rosolin) bounced off each other and I thought the defensive circle keeps building each week."
Archie, who returned to the club last year but as a player, said she was enjoying being back in the hot seat and putting her own spin on things.
"I'm pretty lucky having played last year, I'm pretty familiar with the team," she said.
"There wasn't a massive amount of players coming and going. The girls' strength has been playing quite unstructured, free-flowing netball whereas my coaching style is a bit more structured, everyone has their roles.
"It's trying to mould both coaching styles. After two games I honestly couldn't have asked for anything more. It's been positive and they are taking on the feedback."
In remaining matches, Nirranda scored an incredible 90-35 win against Panmure on its home courts, with Amanda Gilbert (49) and Steph Townsend (33) combining for 82 goals, Allansford won 48-28 against Kolora-Noorat while Merrivale powered to a 59-27 win against the inexperienced Russells Creek.
