The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Best of both worlds' as teenager combines netball, university commitments

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 19 2024 - 11:36am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake netballer Ava Grundy at training before round one. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Terang Mortlake netballer Ava Grundy at training before round one. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

AVA Grundy is enjoying "the best of both worlds" as she combines netball with university commitments for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.