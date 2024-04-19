'Best of both worlds' as teenager combines netball, university commitments

AVA Grundy is enjoying "the best of both worlds" as she combines netball with university commitments for the first time.
The Terang Mortlake midcourter has started a four-year double degree at the Australian Catholic University in Ballarat.
She is travelling home to play for the Bloods each weekend in the Hampden league.
"It is hard to come home every weekend. I am on res and love it up there but I love it down here too so I get the best of both worlds," Grundy said.
The 18-year-old opted to forgo a gap year and is now eight weeks in to her nursing and para-medicine course.
"I thought 'the sooner I get in, the sooner I get out'," the Mercy Regional College Camperdown graduate said.
"I love it. I always had a dream to be a paramedic and then I found out about the double degree so that was my ultimate goal.
"I studied hard I guess, didn't think I'd get there but I got there."
Grundy has also taken on added responsibility at her home club this year, jumping into a 15 and under coaching role.
She travels to Terang on Thursday afternoons, once she's completed her classes, to train her junior side.
"It's my first year coaching netball but I'd coached basketball before," Grundy said.
"I am doing it with Bailee Overweter and we're having so much fun and we have a good group of girls which makes it easier.
"We've had one win and one loss. We just lost by five to South on the weekend."
Terang Mortlake's open side has also started its 2024 season with one win and a loss with Grundy's mum Kym taking on the coaching role.
"I am at uni so we don't see each other during the week so it's nice to see each other on the netball court," she said.
"We're having so much fun (as a team) and that's what it's all about this year.
"I have been in the midcourt - centre and wing attack. I am probably not as fit as I need to be so I am working on that and finding wing attack one of my preferred positions.
"Myself, Jacqui (Arundell) and Eb (Knights) - the attacking end - we're working really well together which is good to have so early on in the season."
Terang Mortlake, while rebuilding, hopes to shake up the ladder too.
Grundy rates the competition "more even than it has been in previous years".
"I think if we keep working on our fitness and bonding together as a team, I honestly think we could definitely push to be fifth or sixth. I still think we're going to be competitive," she said.
The Bloods play Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday, April 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.