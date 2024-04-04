Experienced defender answers new netball coach's call

A determined defender will slot into Terang Mortlake's open-grade netball side when it starts its 2024 Hampden league season.
Sarah Davis has answered new coach Kym Grundy's call and will step up from division one.
Grundy said Davis would provide her round one opponent Camperdown with some challenges when they meet at Leura Oval on Saturday, April 7.
"Sarah is one of the toughest, tightest defenders," she said.
"She plays a really good zone with a couple of other defenders."
Davis will start at goal keeper for the Bloods.
"She has played div one for a few seasons now but there's a chance there so she's stepping up," Grundy said.
"She is one of our senior players but she's still got it so she's ready for the challenge.
"I just went to her a few weeks ago and said 'how would you feel about it?' and she said 'I'll do what you need me to do', so she's very much a club-oriented person'."
New recruit Tori Kitscheke will slot into the midcourt.
"She has come from Mount Gambier. She's a local vet and she came looking to play some netball so she's having a run," Grundy said.
Grundy is pleased with the Bloods' commitment and is excited to see how they fare against a Camperdown side which has recruited well.
"We've put in a solid pre-season which has been good and all the senior girls have really helped me out," she said.
"We've done the hard yards."
