The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Incident responder pleads for change to horror road where fatal occurred

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 23 2024 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA incident responder and Naringal-based dairy supply business owner Charles Dillon is pleading for a safer Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
CFA incident responder and Naringal-based dairy supply business owner Charles Dillon is pleading for a safer Cobden-Warrnambool Road.

A CFA volunteer with more than 30 years' experience says changes need to be made to a horror stretch of road which saw at least four incidents in a week, including a fatal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.