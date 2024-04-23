Incident responder pleads for change to horror road where fatal occurred

A CFA volunteer with more than 30 years' experience says changes need to be made to a horror stretch of road which saw at least four incidents in a week, including a fatal.
Incident responder Charles Dillon, who also owns a dairy supply business in Naringal and is a truck driver, has called on the state government to investigate the road surface on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
Mr Dillon said he knew of at least four incidents within the span of a week wherein trucks had run off the road or seemingly lost control between Craig's Lane and Rollos Road, requiring two hospitalisations.
"It's all on a straight stretch of road and I know for a fact those two who were injured are very sensible," Mr Dillon said.
"The interesting thing to note is they're all trucks, clearly the road isn't suitable for them as it stands. As for me turning out to all of these incidents, I've looked at the tyres and every single one has been in good condition.
"If you look at it, the road has a really shiny surface along the wheel tracks. You get just a little bit of dew or rain, doesn't need to be much moisture, and it becomes very slippery.
"Where all of that road is shiny seems to be the issue."
Meanwhile, Mr Dillon said he'd been told by one truck driver driving along the stretch of road felt like aquaplaning, while another told him it felt like he'd lost control.
"One chap was able to keep his vehicle under control but he went to brake to turn right into Craig's Lane doing a delivery to us," Mr Dillon said.
"He said when he applied the brakes - I was following behind him - he started to slide. He said it was really bizarre because under normal conditions that wouldn't happen. He wasn't driving like a hoon.
"So this concerns me as a business owner who gets deliveries, but it also concerns me as a CFA member because that's four accidents within a week that I know of.
"I understand and appreciate the authorities may be following this up and it's a work in progress but this needs to be made urgent and needs desperate attention.
"The alarm bells are there, I'm not in favour of speed restrictions but maybe it needs to be done until the area is sorted.
"When you have this amount of accidents on a straight stretch of road in such a short amount of time, there's something wrong."
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said it would work with Victoria Police to "understand the circumstances and to provide support to the investigation where required".
"Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted," they said.
Temporary 80kmh speed zone signs are now in place.
