First win of the season only a matter of time for 'really young group'

A winless Big V side knows its fortunes will turn as its young players learn from increased court time.
Warrnambool Seahawks are carrying a 0-5 record after spending four of the first five weeks of the 2024 season on the road and face unbeaten ladder-leader RMIT Redbacks next.
But first-year coach Shane Smith remains optimistic as he guides a new generation through the system.
Fresh faces such as Des O'Keefe, Josh Miller, Zac Ellemor and James Hookway have impressed Smith, who is looking forward to the second of four home games in a row on Saturday, April 20.
"Des is a young point guard and he's able to play some time. He's got a good basketball IQ," he said.
"Josh from Hamilton has also shown he is a great shooter and great defender and he is learning the role of point guard as well under Benson Steere.
"We've got Zac and James who are young guys coming through and showing real development in their basketball game and in understanding what the next level is. They play as guard-forwards."
The Seahawks have been without the experienced OIlie Bidmade (rolled ankle) since round one with his expected return still between two and three weeks away.
Veteran Tim Gainey will suit up against the Redbacks following a holiday.
Smith said his young roster had embraced the added responsibility with its defensive pressure "giving us a chance to win".
"We are pleased with the progress of the group and the development they're making," he said.
"We knew we were going to have a really young group and it would be a big jump for them - our average age is pretty low at the moment, we're talking somewhere between 16 and 22.
"At the end of the day, yes wins would be great but we know where we stand in relation to the competition - we are playing against teams with probably an average age of 26 to low-30s."
American import Kester Ofoegbu has taken his teammates under his wing.
"Kester's carried a big workload at this stage. He's been fantastic," Smith said.
"His first few games were amazing for us. He's just got a little niggle with his foot at the moment.
"He's a team-man, he's trying to work with the young guys and bring them along. It is exciting to see the level he'll be able to go to over the next few weeks with a full squad."
The division one Seahawks tip-off at the Arc at 7pm Saturday.
Warrnambool Mermaids (2-1) play Camberwell Dragons away in a championship grade game on Sunday, April 21.
