Seahawks to pause before game to pay tribute to Bondi stabbing victim

Warrnambool's Big V basketball teams will pay tribute to former team mate Ashlee Good on the weekend.
Good, who was tragically killed in the horrific Bondi stabbing, played with the Mermaids in the early 2000s.
Mermaids coach Louise Brown played a season with Good when they were both playing with the Victorian Country under 18 side in 2008.
"She was a lovely person," Ms Brown said.
"She was a great player with a bubbly personality. It's such a sad situation."
Ms Brown said there would be a minute's silence held before the Seahawks take on RMIT at The Arc on Saturday night.
The Mermaids play Camberwell away and will wear black armbands - as will the Seahawks players.
Good was described by her former Victorian Country coach Lee Primmer as a "gun player" with a huge heart.
Good, 38, defended her baby from the knife-wielding man in the tragedy that killed six people on April 13.
The osteopath died after Joel Cauchi, 40, attacked dozens of people - seemingly at random - at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.
She was rushed to nearby St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition but died that night.
Good, the daughter of former North Melbourne AFL player and board member Kerry Good, was remembered by her family as a "beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend" and an "all-round outstanding human".
Her nine-month-old daughter Harriet was also injured during the mass stabbing and is recovering in hospital.
Australians have dug deep to support the late mum's family.
More than $600,000 has been raised to support Good's partner Dan as their baby Harriet recovers in hospital from the brutal attack.
"I hope you and your papa have a wonderful life together, knowing your mama loved you so much," one contributor said.
The fundraiser has far eclipsed the $100,000 target in just three days.
"Ash was a ray of sunshine and positivity in every aspect of her life and died a hero saving her little girl from the most unspeakable evil," the fundraiser, established by her former co-workers at Isagenix, said.
