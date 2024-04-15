The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'One in a million': Ex-Mermaids basketballer among Bondi stabbing victims

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 15 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'One in a million': Ex-Mermaids basketballer among Bondi stabbing victims
'One in a million': Ex-Mermaids basketballer among Bondi stabbing victims

One of the victims of the Bondi stabbing played a season with the Warrnambool Mermaids and was "a very special person".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.