'We had in excess of 700 people': Bear necessity for Flagstaff Hill event

The calls has gone out for children to bring their teddy bears to Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum at the weekend as it takes a step back in time as part of the Australian Heritage Festival.
Organisers say it is the first time the museum has jumped on board the festival.
On Saturday, April 20, 2024 between 1pm and 3pm there will be dress-ups and games for all ages as well as the firing of the 80 pound cannon.
Warrnambool City Band will also perform songs connected to our military history.
Flagstaff Hill acting manager Ash Ansell said on Sunday the tourist attraction would hold its first ever teddy bear's picnic between 10am and 5pm.
"We're hugely excited," he said.
"We're encouraging all the kids to bring along their teddy bears.
"We've got the port medical office that is all set to help out your injured or sick teddy bear.
"We're encouraging all families to bring along a picnic, spread out your blanket on the grass."
Mr Ansell said there would be live music, storytelling and lots more.
He said they were offering something "quite unique" to bring locals and tourists into the facility.
Mr Ansell said tickets to the site would be valid for the two consecutive days.
"Numbers have been quite good across the board here at Flagstaff Hill," Mr Ansell said
"We had so many activities on that Easter weekend that we had in excess of 700 people in the village.
"Easter is a huge weekend. People love to get out and travel."
