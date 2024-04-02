Booked-out region bounces along during bumper Easter holiday period

New sites had to be opened to accommodate holiday-makers in Warrnambool as caravan parks across the region met capacity across the Easter break.
Mayor Ben Blain said the Surfside Holiday Park was full and staff were forced to open up some sites in Shipwreck Bay to cater for the demand.
"It was good news for our local economy to see another busy Easter in Warrnambool," he said.
"Visitor numbers were strong and there were lots of great events and activities for tourists and locals to get involved in.
"The weather was great for most of the weekend which helped everyone enjoy their time outside, whether that was having an Easter egg hunt or getting out and enjoying places like the promenade, Lake Pertobe and Flagstaff Hill.
"There was lots to do at Flagstaff Hill over Easter and really strong crowds and the sound and light show was booked out on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights."
He said the way visitors were choosing to stay in the south-west had changed.
"With Surfside bookings, we are noticing a shift in behaviour with people leaving their bookings until later than in previous years and this is something being seen across Australia in all sorts of ways," Cr Blain said.
"People are perhaps checking the weather forecast and then deciding what they want to do.
"Visitors were travelling from a wide range of areas, with the western suburbs of Melbourne being particularly strong, and we are also seeing some travellers who aren't doing the Great Ocean Road and are instead doing a Warrnambool, Grampians and Ballarat loop."
It was a similar story in Moyne Shire where caravan parks in Killarney, Koroit, Mortlake and Yambuk were booked out.
In Port Fairy, there was more than 85 per cent occupancy at the Gardens and Southcombe caravan parks.
Mayor Ian Smith said across the six caravan parks there were more than 3100 guests staying at 1040 individual sites.
"It's been fantastic to see our parks busy and people enjoying everything the Moyne Shire has to offer," he said.
"Family-friendly activities hosted by council in Port Fairy catered to holidaymakers and locals alike and included Easter egg hunts, a colouring-in competition, giant bubble fun and giant games at Fiddlers Green.
"The Griffiths Island lighthouse was open for tours and the museum had a new exhibition open. More activities ahead in the school holidays include a hula hoop session and free kids movie."
The Tacoma fishing vessel also returned to Port Fairy for the first time since it departed in 1952, adding to crowd numbers.
A crew member estimated 500 people had taken a tour of the ship, in addition to hundreds more who booked for weekend sessions featuring speakers and a comedy seafood-cooking show.
