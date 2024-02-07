Residents rein in their spending over Christmas as cost of living bites

Christmas wasn't so merry for Warrnambool traders with data showing residents were spending less.
It was the first time in five years spending was reined in during December, a traditionally peak period for traders.
Latest Spendmapp data from Warrnambool City Council showed residents spent $105.8 million during the month, $1.8 million less than the previous year.
Even online spending took a 6.2 per cent hit in December compared to 2022.
The latest data reinforced what traders last week told The Standard.
Both Pavilion Cafe and Bar owner Jon Watson and Taylor's Surfodesy owner Max Taylor said the summer was disappointing with revenue down up to 15 per cent.
Speaking to the data, mayor Ben Blain said cost of living pressures increasingly hit spending as the year progressed.
"Warrnambool is facing a lot of the same issues as other cities across Australia, and the world," he said.
"Interest rates are up, inflation is up, and the data shows that this is having an impact on how much money people are spending.
"Following a big increase in spending post-COVID, the data shows that this growth has slowed.
"While spending is still up year-on-year, this is below the rate of inflation, so we can see that cost of living pressures are having an impact.
"... As the year went on, we saw fiscal pressures begin to have more and more of an impact."
The overall spending figures for the year were slightly up ($1.02 billion) but that 3.63 per cent increase on the previous year was far less than that seen in the past five years.
Spending has slowed consistently since 2020.
But Cr Blain said there was a silver lining.
"It's important to remember though that we are comparing 2023 to the record highs of 2022, where spending in the post-COVID boom really peaked," he said.
"Overall spend is still significantly up on pre-COVID levels, with total spend exceeding $1 billion in 2023 compared to $756 million in 2019.
"So there are still a lot of positives for local businesses and the local economy."
