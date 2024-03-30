Easter festivities off with a bang as free entry entices large crowds

A quiet family-friendly afternoon was briefly broken by a loud bang as Easter celebrations kicked off at Flagstaff Hill.
Free entry to the maritime village and museum for south-west residents bolstered already-large numbers of tourists at the attraction on Saturday, March 30.
Warrnambool's Brooke Gent said it was "great" to see a large number of visitors during the so-far sunny Easter break.
"We came because the weather is so nice," she said.
"We also heard there was free museum entry for south-west locals, and we wanted to see the firing of the cannon at 1.30pm.
"So we're going to stay here for a bit longer, listen to the live music and then we'll go out for dinner tonight. Tomorrow, we'll go to the gardens to have lunch with our family."
Artist Flo Lindemann will serenade visitors at the attraction until close, while the Steam Packet Inn and the bar will be open until 4.30pm.
An Easter Bunny Trail on Sunday, March 31, is sure to attract even more visitors.
