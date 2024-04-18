No state government funding available to reopen Tasty Plate after demise

There are no grants available that could save Warrnambool's Tasty Plate, the state government has revealed.
Minister for Disability Lizzie Blandthorn was asked by Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell what funding sources were available for Tasty Plate and other south-west disability services following the shock closure of the cafe and catering business.
Ms Blandthorn said the state government had provided a range of funding to Brophy Family and Youth Services.
"In 2023-24, the Victorian government is funding Brophy Family and Youth Services Inc $12,136,590 for a range of family services and other human services," Ms Blandthorn said.
"However, that funding has not included the Tasty Plate social enterprise, which was funded through the NDIS."
Ms Blandfhorn said she welcomed the community's strong interest in creating a social enterprise similar to Tasty Plate.
"While there are no grant rounds specifically tailored to social enterprises currently open, I encourage any interested organisations to make contact with the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing for further advice."
Ms Britnell expressed disappointment at the closure of Tasty Plate, which affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
