The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tasty Plate was viable prior to NDIS funding, says business founder

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasty Plate participant Drew Miller, right, was devastated by the closure of the cafe. He is pictured with chef Rhianna Bidmade. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Tasty Plate participant Drew Miller, right, was devastated by the closure of the cafe. He is pictured with chef Rhianna Bidmade. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The founder of Tasty Plate has called for a formal review into the sudden closure of the cafe and catering business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.