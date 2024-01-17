Tasty Plate was viable prior to NDIS funding, says business founder

The founder of Tasty Plate has called for a formal review into the sudden closure of the cafe and catering business.
Helen Ridgwell, who was a member of the committee which founded the operation, said she was shocked to learn the business was no longer viable.
"Tasty Plate commenced trading on January 10, 2011 and quickly became a thriving business," Ms Ridgwell said.
"Through the success of its catering, Tasty Plate was able to offer first class training and lifestyle opportunities to its participants.
"By using sound commercial business principles in the years prior to the merger Realise Enterprises/Tasty Plate made a profit every year."
Ms Ridgwell said the NDIS did not exist when Tasty Plate was established, but the business was successful.
"The model's objective was to develop industry-based hospitality skills as well as skills in teamwork, communication, conflict management and lifestyle opportunities," she said.
"The NDIS did not exist at this time."
Ms Ridgwell's son Simon, who has a disability, was one of the participants at Tasty Plate.
The sudden demise affected 19 staff members, 14 NDIS participants and a number of volunteers.
Ms Ridgwell said the concept was based on the business model operating as dal (Dial a Lunch) Cafe and Catering.
She said this Geelong-based business had been a successful operation since 1991.
Ms Ridgwell said she had a lot of questions about the closure.
"If Tasty Plate was successful for seven years and stayed true to supporting people with a disability, why hasn't the business thrived since Brophy took over?"
Ms Ridgwell said she wanted to know why a number of income streams were discontinued by Brophy.
She said this included the recent cessation of event catering and the failure to reinstate community pathways program and work readiness classes.
"This would have provided additional income streams in addition to enhancing services to people who have a disability," she said.
Ms Ridgwell said she was disappointed the business model had been changed since the inception.
She also questioned why participants had been turned away from the program.
"Mr Broekman has publicly stated a lack of NDIS participants - thus lack of NDIS funding contributed to the demise of Tasty Plate," Ms Ridgwell said.
"Family members of potential participants and support coordinators have come forward stating they had requested positions but had been knocked back citing waiting lists etc."
She said all businesses had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Ridgwell questioned why the business hadn't adapted - as other businesses had - or sought advice from dal Cafe and Catering - the business Tasty Plate was modelled on.
She said Brophy could have also looked at reducing the number of staff for the operation if there were not enough participants.
Ms Ridgwell and her husband Richard were also shocked and heartbroken they weren't advised by Brophy the cafe was facing closure.
On Wednesday, Brophy chief executive officer Francis Broekman apologised to the community for the sudden closure.
He revealed the business had lost almost $1 million in the past four-and-a-half years.
Brophy Family and Youth Services was asked to respond to the specific questions raised by Ms Ridgwell but declined to comment further.
