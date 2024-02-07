'Silence is deafening': Tasty Plate founder calls on MP to weigh in on demise

The founder of Tasty Plate cafe and catering has expressed disappointment over silence from an elected representative.
Helen Ridgwell, who was a member of the committee which founded the operation, said she had been asked by numerous people why Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora hadn't weighed in on the sudden demise of the operation.
Brophy Family and Youth Services announced it was shutting its Fairy Street operation, which had 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants, last month.
Ms Ermacora, who is married to Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman, declined an offer to comment on the issue when asked by The Standard.
"She obviously has a conflict of interest - she is Francis' wife," Ms Ridgwell said.
"To just go to ground is disappointing - the silence has been deafening."
Meanwhile, Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was disappointed she had not heard from any of the Brophy board members after sending them an offer imploring them to accept an offer of a pro-bono review of the operation.
She said the letter made it clear the review offered was to go over the Tasty Plate operation, not Brophy.
"I'm very disappointed after giving clarity in the second letter that there has been no correspondence," Ms Britnell said.
Mr Broekman told The Standard Brophy would not accept the offer of the review.
"Brophy is not considering Roma Britnell and Dan Tehan's proposal for an external review because our financials are already audited by a respected local firm and publicly available," Mr Broekman said.
"We've worked to provide clear information about Tasty Plate's financial status, disclosing the program lost $920,000 over the past four and a half years.
"We needed 40 to 50 NDIS participants for Tasty Plate to be viable, but despite our best efforts, NDIS participant numbers had fallen to 14 at the time of closure."
A number of parents of participants have expressed concern over the alternative options for their children.
Emily Blake's mother Sue said she was concerned her daughter would not be able to find supported training for a number of months.
"It was a vital service for anyone with a disability - it was more than a workplace for Emily," Mrs Blake said.
"People with disabilities want the same as you and me - they want meaningful employment, they want a reason to get up every day."
