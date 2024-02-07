The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Silence is deafening': Tasty Plate founder calls on MP to weigh in on demise

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasty Plate's sudden closure affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tasty Plate's sudden closure affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants. Picture by Anthony Brady

The founder of Tasty Plate cafe and catering has expressed disappointment over silence from an elected representative.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.