Site change for second KFC for city - plans to open in 2024

Warrnambool could have a second KFC before the end of 2024.
But it won't be built where it was initially expected to be.
The Bird Group operations manager Craig Williams confirmed it was hoped the entity would open a second KFC at Gateway Plaza next to Hungry Jack's.
The group purchased the infamous 'Stonehenge' block in Warrnambool, with plans to open a second outlet there.
However, the new owners of Gateway Plaza contacted the group with an offer to open a second store at the complex.
Mr Williams said the group had previously tried to open a second store at the plaza and was thrilled by the offer.
"It's a great fit for our business because it's in a really high retail zone," he said.
Mr Williams said he hoped the approval process would be swift to allow the group to begin construction later this year.
"We are hoping for a swift approval process and would begin construction in the middle part of the year," he said.
Mr Williams said he was keen to have the store open before the end of 2024.
"We're very excited and all going well we're hoping for an end of year opening timeline," he said.
The planning permit for the site - between Hungry Jack's and the BP service station - states the cost would be $1.4 million.
Mr Williams said the west Warrnambool site had been a good location, but Gateway Plaza had initially been the desired site.
He said the priority was on the east Warrnambool site for the foreseeable future.
"We will look at getting this one approved and then we will reassess that site," Mr Williams said.
