Will Warrnambool have a second KFC in 2024?

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:47am
The infamous stonehenge at 1057 Raglan Parade has been razed, with plans for a second KFC for the city.
The owners of Warrnambool's KFC hope to open a second store in late 2024 or early 2025.

