The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Gateway Plaza snapped up, complex was expected to fetch $70 million

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 28 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gateway Plaza has been sold to an unknown buyer. It was expected to fetch more than $70 million.
Gateway Plaza has been sold to an unknown buyer. It was expected to fetch more than $70 million.

Mystery surrounds who has snapped up Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.