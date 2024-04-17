'It's a great addition': Defender praises new netball substitute rule

AN emerging netballer who earned best-on-court honours in her side's round two win is a fan of the Hampden league's new rolling substitute rule.
Camperdown defender Rosie Pickles said the off-season change had given coaches and players more opportunity to swing momentum within quarters.
Under the alteration, players can leave the court during quarters and be replaced in their position while play continues or during a stoppage.
"I love it. With our team, you can't even tell when you make a rolling sub, everyone just plays so well and it just flows so nicely, it's a great addition," she said.
"We have been using it quite a bit. We just think it's good to get fresh legs on and being able to make changes to adapt to the game."
Pickles, 20, was the Magpies' best in their 63-43 victory against Hamilton Kangaroos at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 13.
The first-year La Trobe University speech pathology student is travelling home from Bendigo each week to train and play with Camperdown which has a 1-1 win-loss record to start the 2024 season.
"I stay up there during the week and then come home on Thursdays for training," Pickles, who worked as a teaching aide at Mercy Regional College in her gap year, said.
"I either go back (to Bendigo) on Sunday night or Monday morning. I am such a home person, I wanted a reason to come home in my first year and I will see what happens next year (in terms of playing netball)."
Camperdown has added experience this year in the form of recruits Lily Eldridge, Matilda Pollard and Leah Perkins.
But coach Emily Stephens is still showing faith in the teenage cohort - Piper Stephens, Elsie Sinnott, Isabel Sinnott and Indi Cameron - who were thrown into open ranks 12 months ago.
"We have a nice, young side and you have the likes of Lily Eldridge who is so knowledgeable and Tilly Pollard who can bring so much to the table," Pickles said.
"We also have the younger girls who played last year who we can roll on if we need to. Most of them come up and sit on our bench and get a roll through.
"They help us during games and give us a little rest."
Camperdown hosts Koroit at Leura Oval on Saturday, April 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.