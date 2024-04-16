New creek name will give 'dignity, honour, justice' to massacre victims

The renaming of a derogatorily named creek in Caramut will give "dignity, honour, justice and respect" for the First Nations victims massacred there.
The Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation has worked with the Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Moyne Shire Council to rename Lubra Creek - offensive and derogatory to Aboriginal women - Thanampool Thookay Creek.
The new name means 'Women and Children Creek' in the Maar language.
In a statement, the corporation said a child and four women named Connyer, Natgoncher, Wenigoniber and Wooigouing were massacred while sleeping at the site by European settler colonialists on February 24, 1842.
The perpetrators were John Beswicke, Joseph Betts, Arthur D Boursiquot, Richard Guinness Hill, Charles Smith and Robert Whitehead.
"The Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation facilitated a women's group, including several members of the Gunditj Mirring Aboriginal Corporation, to discuss and deliberate on a new name that would honour the victims of this massacre," the statement said.
"Through this act, we demonstrate our commitment to dignity, honour, justice and respect for the victims of this tragedy.
"...This initiative is a vital step in building a cohesive community that recognises the significance of every individual's story, fostering an environment where the past is acknowledged and the future is built on a foundation of mutual respect and understanding."
Feedback about the name is being sought from the community and can be provided on the Engage Moyne website or at a customer service centre until May 8, 2024.
