The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New creek name will give 'dignity, honour, justice' to massacre victims

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 16 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The renaming of a creek in Caramut historically offensive to Indigenous Australian women will give victims massacred there justice and respect.
The renaming of a creek in Caramut historically offensive to Indigenous Australian women will give victims massacred there justice and respect.

The renaming of a derogatorily named creek in Caramut will give "dignity, honour, justice and respect" for the First Nations victims massacred there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.