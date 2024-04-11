Massacre site of First Nations people to be renamed 180 years on

A derogatorily named creek in Caramut which was the site of a massacre of First Nations people will be renamed.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation approached the council requesting Lubra Creek be renamed in traditional language.
The area was the site of a massacre of five Indigenous Australian women and children of the Moperergundidj clan in February 1842.
"The proposed name is Thanampool Thookay Creek, which is Dhauwurd Wurrung language, meaning women and children, and has been selected to reflect on the First Nation people murdered at the site in 1842," Cr Smith said.
"As we move towards greater recognition of Indigenous culture and history, we need to address historical location names like this which cause pain.
"I thank Eastern Maar and Gunditj Mirring for their proactive and collaborative approach to addressing this name and working closely with council towards this proposed new name."
Cr Smith said council had worked with the Department of Transport and Planning, Department of Environment Energy and Climate Action, Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority, Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation on the renaming process.
Feedback about the name is being sought from the community through the Engage Moyne website or at a Customer Service Centre until May 8, 2024.
