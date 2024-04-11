The Standard
Massacre site of First Nations people to be renamed 180 years on

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 12 2024 - 9:45am
A creek with an offensive name for First Nations women located in Caramut will be renamed.
A derogatorily named creek in Caramut which was the site of a massacre of First Nations people will be renamed.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

