Man accused of assaulting victim, stalking council officer

A Caramut man accused of coward punching his victim and threatening to burn his house down says he didn't perform donuts and stalk another victim days before.
Michael Laurie pleaded not guilty to a string of charges in the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Friday, March 8.
Police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph told the court the victim was in Caramut while performing duties as a Moyne Shire officer on August 24, 2022, when she was speaking with the owner of a property about 4.10pm.
The accused pulled up in his car, walked towards the pair while yelling and approached the resident, who held the man at a distance.
The alleged victim observed the man get back into his vehicle and perform two donuts before driving towards the pair, causing the victim to believe he was going to ram them. But the accused quickly turned into a different street.
The victim then got into her own vehicle and approached an intersection. As she drove off the accused man followed her in his car. The victim drove at a fast speed along the Hamilton Highway as she was scared. The man veered off and headed back to Caramut.
On Friday, August 26 at 1.15pm, the same resident - who previously assisted with the sale of a truck to the man - was driving past Mr Laurie's address. He saw the accused waving his arms and stopped to speak with him.
The accused said "I want the yellow truck or I will burn your house down and I will get a four-wheel drive and drive it through your garage door to get the truck".
The victim left his ute and as he turned around, the accused punched him in his eye. The accused then threw 10-11 punches to the victim's head and face, causing him to fall to the ground. The accused continued to kick him about six times on his back and side.
The victim was yelling for the accused man to stop. The victim was able to get up before the accused then threw another five or six punches with his right fist to his face and head. The victim was slumped against his ute and the accused walked away, yelling "I'll kill you".
Police later spotted the victim and took photos of his injuries.
Mr Laurie told police he'd had an argument with a neighbour over a truck he'd purchased but hadn't received, and over some wood he'd purchased but hadn't received in totality.
The accused said he was punched in the face so he punched the man back, causing him to fall to the ground. He stated the victim tried to spit on him so he punched the victim a couple more times as he was angry.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said if the man were to plead guilty, he'd receive a community correction order with conviction and a loss of licence.
But a lawyer for the man said he denied performing the donuts and instead did a u-turn. He said he was also not stalking his victim.
The matter was booked for a contested hearing for April 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.