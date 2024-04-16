Bigger and better Warrnambool location for 'old-school surf shop'

Warrnambool's "wave riding community" has a new home.
The Slab Lab, which was opened as a 'hole in the wall' business by Kylie and Luke Palmer about 12 months ago, has a new and bigger home in Kepler Street.
The couple, who both love riding waves in the ocean, wanted to open a store that would "bring those old-school surf shop vibes" back to Warrnambool.
Mrs Palmer said the response to the store had been incredible and the couple was delighted to be able to operate in a larger premises.
The Slab Lab sells new and used surfboards, bodyboards, towels, clothing, surf and bodyboard hardware, wetsuits and skate hardware.
Additionally, hot and cold brews and snacks are on offer.
"Our new location is fantastic," Mrs Palmer said.
"It has a complete fit out with a small seating area, dedicated board room (for surf craft), images of local surfers on the wall, a big screen playing surf clips and live streams.
"It will be a true core store for the wave riding community and anyone who loves the ocean."
Mrs Palmer said the couple's initial business was online.
"Initially we started a surf poncho towel business online and then post COVID, we decided to open a bricks and mortar surf shop in an affordable location and see where it took us," she said.
"We both love the ocean and riding waves on different surf craft so it was a no-brainer."
Mrs Palmer said the couple were incredibly grateful to community members for their support.
"The response on social media prior to doors opening has been pretty insane," she said.
"We have received so many messages of support. Here's hoping that translates into the real world and we are here for the community for many years to come."
She said the move was due to a range of reasons.
"We were unable to continue trading out of our original space for various reasons so we were forced to move in a sense, but I think it's been a blessing," Mrs Palmer said.
"One door closes, another opens."
The Slab Lab, at 147 Kepler Street - the former home of 2 Tarts Baking - opens from Tuesday to Saturday.
