Warrnambool's 2 Tarts Baking has moved to new premises as its owner centralises all its operations to a single location for the first time in almost a decade.
The French-style cake shop has moved from Kepler Street, where it has been based for almost 10 years, re-opening at the former The Hut cafe premises in the Coles carpark on Thursday.
The move will see the reopening of the Centre Point Arcade from Liebig Street to the carpark, with increased foot traffic to take advantage of the shop's new location and thoroughfare.
2 Tarts Baking owner Tania Jansen Van Beek said it would be great to have all the team together at the larger site where they had already been baking their goods for almost three years.
"I'm looking forward to having our whole team being able to work together and being in a bigger space," Mrs Jansen Van Beek said.
"We've had eight foot of counter and now we've got 40 foot, its a bigger space to work from. It just gets busier and busier. It has been a lot of struggle to fit people in here (in Kepler Street).
"I've been operating for 10 years on August 1 and been in this Kepler Street location since that time and carted all the cakes (from former Quorum Restaurant then The Hut premises).
"We're going to be really happy to not have to do that anymore... it's the first time in 10 years that we're actually on the one premises so that's a bonus. I'm hoping people will embrace that walking through (arcade) experience again."
Mrs Jansen Van Beek said the move would enable it to add to its savoury offering.
"We're planning to do toasties and things because we've got a bit more space we can expand our savoury selection which will come in the next few weeks," she said.
She said she had a loyal customer base and many had become friends over the years.
"It's been amazing," she said. "So many people have offered their help to move, to clean.
"I said to one of my customers the other day 'it feels like I've got 10 years of friends, not customers'.
"In 10 years I've gained so many friends, not necessarily loyal customers. They're more than that."
Mrs Jansen Van Beek said they were testing the waters at the new premises with plans to renovate the space in the future.
