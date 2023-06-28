The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New location for Warrnambool cake shop

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2 Tarts Baking owner Tania Jansen Van Beek (second from left) with team members Hannah Croft, Tori Buchanan, Monique Childs and Olivia Bell at its original Kepler Street premises. Picture by Sean McKenna
2 Tarts Baking owner Tania Jansen Van Beek (second from left) with team members Hannah Croft, Tori Buchanan, Monique Childs and Olivia Bell at its original Kepler Street premises. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's 2 Tarts Baking has moved to new premises as its owner centralises all its operations to a single location for the first time in almost a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.