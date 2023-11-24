This new 'old-school' surf shop is tucked away in the back of a car park

A new hole-in-the-wall business hopes to "bring those old-school surf shop vibes" back to Warrnambool.
Couple Luke and Kylie Palmer have opened Slab Lab in the rear car park of 130 Liebig Street, next to Taylor's Surfodesy.
Ms Palmer said the pair wanted to cater for all ages and experience levels.
"We're trying to bring back that proper old-school surf shop vibe and keep that underground look," she said.
"We don't want to be too serious, we just want to have some fun."
The store stocks new and used boards, wet suits, hardware, apparel and skate equipment.
Mr Palmer said he wanted to focus on stocking smaller, independent brands.
"These days a lot of the surf shops mostly stock clothing, but we're trying to help people who want to get started and also stock some of that higher-end stuff," he said.
"We stock some brands you can't find anywhere else in Victoria. We just want to get the community around surfing again and being in the water no matter what their experience is."
For now, Ms Palmer said the duo wanted to "grow organically".
"This space used to be a record store and discount clearance space for a clothing shop," she said.
"It's just a good space for new businesses to get off the ground. We want to grow organically, we're generally here every Friday and Saturday and just update the opening hours on Instagram."
