'It's a great coup': Warrnambool export signs two-year deal with Phoenix

NBL champion and Olympic bronze medal winner Nathan Sobey will return to his home state next season after signing as a free agent with a Melbourne-based team.
The Warrnambool export officially signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix on Monday, April 15, 2024 on a two-year deal after 262 NBL games across a distinguished career with Cairns Taipans, Adelaide 36ers and more recently the Brisbane Bullets.
The 33-year-old has averaged 11.7 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, earning All-NBL First Team honours in NBL21 and three All-NBL Second Team nominations across his career.
Sobey, who grew up playing with the Warrnambool Seahawks, was named Brisbane Bullets' club MVP on Thursday, March 28, only a day before reports emerged of his speculated move back to Victoria despite having a year to go on his lucrative contract.
He was a bronze medal winner for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Phoenix general manager of basketball operations Simon Mitchell said Sobey was a "coup" for the club with the guard to work closely with NBL star Mitch Creek.
"It's a great coup to have Nathan come across and his experience and leadership will be paramount to our plans in NBL25," he said.
"Above all, we look forward to the Heartland embracing Nathan, his wife CC and his two children as we gain momentum heading into the new campaign."
Sobey is the Phoenix's first acquisition in the free agency period heading into NBL25 and will wear his customary number 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.