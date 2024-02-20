NBL honour for Warrnambool export after stunning season

A fourth All-NBL team of the year selection has highlighted Nathan Sobey's impact on the basketball court.
The Warrnambool export, who led his home club to a drought-breaking Big V title in 2016, was recognised in the 2024 All-NBL second team at the league's awards night in Melbourne on Monday, February 19.
It was the third time the Brisbane Bullets guard was picked in the second team, having also been recognised in 2017 and 2019.
He was also honoured with All-NBL first team selection in 2021.
Sobey, 33, was a beacon of consistency throughout the 2024 season, averaging 20.1 points per game.
He also sunk a career-best 37 points in the Bullets' final match against Adelaide.
The Australian Olympian was fourth in average points across the league behind MVP Bryce Cotton (Perth Wildcats), Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne Phoenix) and Parker Jackson-Cartwright (New Zealand Breakers).
Cotton, Jackson-Cartwright, Melbourne United's Chris Goulding, New Zealand's Anthony Lamb and Illawarra Hawks' Gary Clark made the starting five.
Sobey, Creek, Tasmanian pair Jack McVeigh and Milton Doyle and Melbourne United's Jo Lual-Acuil were celebrated in the second team.
Brisbane finished the regular season seventh and missed out on finals on percentage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.