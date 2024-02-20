The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

NBL honour for Warrnambool export after stunning season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 20 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Sobey produced a dominant NBL season for Brisbane Bullets. Picture by Getty Images
Nathan Sobey produced a dominant NBL season for Brisbane Bullets. Picture by Getty Images

A fourth All-NBL team of the year selection has highlighted Nathan Sobey's impact on the basketball court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.