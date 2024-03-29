'Mutual release': Star basketball export makes shock NBL switch

Warrnambool basketball export Nathan Sobey has departed NBL club Brisbane Bullets and will return to Victoria next season, according to a bombshell report.
The 33-year-old Olympian and now three-time All-NBL Second Team representative had a year to run on his lucrative contract but is now believed to have signed with the South East Melbourne Phoenix for the 2024-25 season.
The news comes after Sobey was named Brisbane Bullets' club MVP on Thursday, March 28.
Sobey has also been named All-NBL First Team once in 2021 and was the league's most improved player in 2017.
The star guard played five seasons with the Bullets and averaged 20.2 points per game last season but the club missed out on post-season action.
According to an ESPN report, the Warrnambool Seahawks product who started his NBL career with the Cairns Taipans and won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Boomers, agreed to a "mutual release" with the Bullets, paving the way for a return to Victoria.
The Phoenix swiftly moved to sign the veteran and will pay a small fee in order to facilitate the move.
The star signing is expected to significantly bolster the Mike Kelly-coached Phoenix who finished 10th on the NBL table last season after an injury-riddled campaign.
