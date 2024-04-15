'They kept supporting us': Milestone Warrior dedicates win to volunteers

While Old Collegians captain Jacob Brooks had every right to think about his own individual milestone his first thought on Saturday afternoon centred around what the club's drought-breaking victory meant to others.
The midfielder played his 100th game in the club's emotional win against Timboon Demons in the Warrnambool and District league, the Warriors' first victory in 630 days.
The reliable Warrior, described by coach Ben van de Camp in the heaving Davidson Oval change room as a "loyal club person", capped off the memorable day kicking the final goal of the match with his teammates swarming around him to celebrate.
Brooks, who played in the club's previous victory in 2022, a 52-point win against Dennington - he was also best afield in that clash - said the win meant a lot to everyone involved in ensuring the club functioned.
"It probably means more to the volunteers and supporters, especially through last year, we were getting beaten each week and they kept coming, kept supporting us," he told The Standard.
"You see the volunteers keep putting in the work, that's what it probably means to me.
"As for the group, we've had a pretty big pre-season compared to other years and I think it showed."
The third-generation Old Collegians footballer, who won the club's best and fairest in 2023, said despite a rough few years on the field there had been a sense the wheel was turning for a while.
Brooks - who has been with the club since Auskick - has been starved of wins the past few years and believes it is a reward for effort.
"When I came into the senior program it was pretty successful but I was pretty young then," he said.
"The first few games (this season) we played some really good footy but just not for long enough against Merrivale and then Panmure," he said.
"(Against Timboon Demons on Saturday) it felt like it was more of a full game effort."
The strong on-field leadership of new co-coach Joe McKinnon had been a major catalyst in turning the club's fortunes around, according to Brooks, with the ex-Hampden league talent combining with Van de Camp to create a more cohesive structure.
"Joey obviously helps a lot. He's massive on the field and just at training he sort of pushes us to be better," he said.
"It'll make us a better side. We've loved Joe (coming to the club)."
Brooks said the boys were looking forward to pushing for a second consecutive win when they hit the road to take on a youthful Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
