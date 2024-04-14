'We're just out there to learn': Upset victory a bonus for young side

A rebuilding side believes an upset win will help fuel belief among its young players.
A dominant third term lifted Hamilton Kangaroos to a 10.8 (68) to 3.11 (29) victory over Camperdown at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 13.
It was the Hampden league club's first triumph under new coach Brad Thomas, whose philosophy in 2024 is to learn lessons each week.
"It is a nice bit of reward for effort for the players, volunteers and supporters," he said.
"We learned a lot off Cobden the week before, we felt we learned a lot off Camperdown and we are just excited to set up this week against the best in the league (in South Warrnambool).
"We don't really care about the scoreboard results, we're just out there to learn at the moment."
The Roos, led by seven goals between key forwards Darcy Russell and Hugh Douglas, held a 13-point advantage at half-time.
They then kicked seven goals to one in the third term to break the game open.
"A lot of hard work was done in the first two quarters; I thought 80 per cent of the match in the first two quarters we controlled," Thomas, who credited Hawkesdale for "being so obliging" with its ground, said.
The only disappointment for the Roos was an injury to clearance specialist Rory Gill who "had a heavy knock".
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, whose side has slumped to 0-2, lamented the Magpies' poor execution, across the ground and in front of goal.
"Our execution is nowhere near it at the minute which is disappointing," he said.
"The guys' effort was good and Hamilton was really good, we can't take anything away from them - their tall guys stood up, their forwards hurt us and they defended the ground really well.
"Thomo is doing a great job with what he's implementing there. But we're just not helping ourselves which is frustrating. It is round two and we have plenty of time to get it right."
"It makes it hard for us to defend. We are doing all that work to win it (the ball) and then we turn it over."
Defender Judah Dundon had sore ribs and travelled from Melbourne to train with the Pies on Thursday before he "copped another knock on it".
He was cleared to play but "was really uncomfortable". Swayn said Dundon would get the injury checked.
