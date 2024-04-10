Clearance specialists: Vice captain among those to dominate in round one

RORY Gill was determined to make the most of his return to the football field.
The Hamilton Kangaroos vice captain, who was restricted to six senior matches last season due to injury, starred in their Hampden league round one match against Cobden on Saturday, April 6.
The inside midfielder gathered an equal competition-high 13 clearances from his 25 disposals.
South Warrnambool youngster Max Irving and North Warrnambool Eagles recruit Michael Barlow also notched 13 clearances in the opening round while Portland's Toby Jennings had 10.
Gill, 22, said contested ball was an area of the game he prided himself on.
"I practice a lot of contested ball at training, all the drills we do focus around that," he said.
The qualified builder said playing alongside recruit Jack English in the middle was exciting.
English topped the Roos' disposal winners with 27.
"He's a good pick up this year. He's come back from Queensland. Me and him have good chemistry so I know where he is at all times so he's easy to feed (the ball) out to," Gill said.
Emerging teammate Ethan Knight, who had 14 touches before he was injured, also impressed Gill.
"Ethan, who has been playing some good footy up in Darwin, got back but unfortunately got injured halfway through the game," he said.
Noah Herrmann's 11 disposals and eight tackles caught Gill's attention in the opening round too.
"He's coming through the midfield this year. He's a very skilful player and doesn't stuff up a lot of things so I think he'll be pretty handy this year," he said.
Gill, who praised key forward pairing Darcy Russell and Hugh Douglas, was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury.
It didn't require surgery but he believes it could in the future.
"It's not too bad now. It pulls up a bit sore for a couple of days (after playing) but it's not too bad," Gill said.
He has added responsibility as the Roos' vice captain in season 2024.
"I think it's huge, especially this year. We have a good leadership group and we're doing a lot more," Gill said.
"I lead more by example and instructing players on the ground."
