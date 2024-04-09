Talented recruits shine on debut and will only get get better

TWO new Cobden recruits showed their worth on debut and are only expected to improve with more Hampden league appearances.
Key defender Sam Lucas and utility Caleb Smith impressed coach Brody Mahoney in the Bombers' round one win against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Lucas slotted in at centre half-back while Smith excelled in multiple roles after starting as a tall wingman in the 45-point victory.
"Caleb started on a wing, played a bit up forward and rolled through as support in the back line," Mahoney said.
"He showed a bit in all positions he played."
Lucas had the task on dangerous key forward Darcy Russell, restricting him to one goal.
Russell booted 35 goals from 18 games in 2023.
"He got to start the first game of his Hampden league career on big Darce Russell, so it was good tester for him," Mahoney said.
"Credit to big Russell, he's one of the better forwards in the league when he's going. It was a good battle between the two of them."
Cobden, which got through the contest unscathed, take on Koroit, which has already played two matches, in round two at Victoria Park on Saturday, April 13.
"They went really well against (reigning premier) South (on Good Friday) and just ran out of legs and were unlucky not to get a win there and not many people tipped them to beat Warrnambool after Warrnambool's recruiting but they proved they're still up there," Mahoney said.
"I am expecting they will be fairly young and quick and with the balance of a couple of experienced guys like Dal Mooney to help out those young fellas.
"I am expecting them to be very, very competitive, especially with an extra game under their belt."
