No home ground but young footballers 'happy to play anywhere'

A Mininera and District league venue doubling as a Hampden league club's temporary home base will suit both teams' playing style when it is used for the first time.
Hamilton Kangaroos - unable to use its Melville Oval base in 2024 as it undergoes major renovations - will welcome Camperdown to Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 13.
Both sides are coming off round one defeats - the Roos fell to Cobden and the Magpies' wings were clipped against Terang Mortlake.
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas said the venue would suit both teams.
"I only went past it yesterday for a visit but we haven't really done too much homework into it," he said.
"It is going to be new to us, a bit like Camperdown. Definitely no home-ground advantage this week.
"The guys are excited - they just want to keep playing footy and develop their game style so they're happy to play anywhere."
Thomas said it was a larger deck than the smaller Melville Oval.
"We have some leg speed and so does Camperdown and I think the oval will be very similar to what the Camperdown (Leura) oval is, so I think it will suit them as well," he said.
Thomas is hopeful midfielder Ethan Knight will be fit to play against the Magpies after suffering an injury against the Bombers.
"We're still trying to get on top of it. It might be a bruised heel. He came in at half-time and his heel was a bit sore," he said.
"We re-strapped his ankle and he couldn't put any pressure on it. It is getting better each day."
Thomas, in his first game at the helm, saw glimpses from his side in its first hit-out.
The Roos were just a goal down at half-time before fading to lose by 45 points.
"We walk away going 'these are the areas we really got found out on' and we get to put them into training," he said.
"It's easy fixes and we have a young team so I am really pleased with the effort and work rate from them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.