The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Creative small forward shines in nail-biting Hampden league night match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:22pm, first published 11:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jyron Neave on the burst for Koroit during its round one match against Warrnambool. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Jyron Neave on the burst for Koroit during its round one match against Warrnambool. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A crafty small forward who kicked the match-winner in a round one blockbuster under lights is excited to see what a fleet-footed Koroit team can achieve in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.