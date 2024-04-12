Camping sites abandoned, floating bridge closed amid flooding risk

Campers have been told to leave the Princetown Recreation Reserve as rising river levels force the closure of a temporary bridge.
Water levels affecting the design and structural function of the temporary floating bridge on Old Coach Road have prompted Corangamite Shire Council to close it indefinitely, following engineering advice.
Campers nearby were also instructed to leave by Friday, April 12, with some flexibility.
As a condition of the planning permit for the multimillion-dollar Montarosa eco-stay project, director Gavin Ronan has been replacing the old bridge across the Gellibrand River as part of the first stage of works.
A temporary bridge was installed in August 2023 to maintain access over the river while the new permanent bridge was constructed.
Mr Ronan said pedestrian access would remain in place.
"The temporary bridge has been closed in accordance with conditions of this permit," he said.
"New bridge works are well advanced (four of five spans have been installed) and, subject to river levels, the new bridge is expected to open in coming months.
"Council has advised that pedestrian access will remain in place over the temporary bridge for now but vehicle access will not return until river levels recede and Corangamite receives advice the temporary bridge is safe to reopen to vehicle traffic.
"We acknowledge this will impact the community and completion of the new bridge, and will continue to work with Corangamite during this process."
