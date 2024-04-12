The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Camping sites abandoned, floating bridge closed amid flooding risk

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 12 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The temporary, floating bridge across the Gellibrand River compared to the permanent Old Coach Road bridge which is under construction. Picture supplied.
The temporary, floating bridge across the Gellibrand River compared to the permanent Old Coach Road bridge which is under construction. Picture supplied.

Campers have been told to leave the Princetown Recreation Reserve as rising river levels force the closure of a temporary bridge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.