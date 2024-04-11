The game which sparked a Big V debutant's passion for basketball

EVE Covey can recall when her passion for basketball ignited.
She was a bright-eyed Australian tourist enjoying a family holiday in America.
"We went to a WNBA game, Sparks versus Phoenix, and that was the first time I was really buzzed about basketball," she told The Standard.
"I'd watched it on TV but I think we were four rows back (in the stands) and it was pretty exciting to watch.
"I was 10 so little me was super excited to watch the big kids play."
Now 16, Covey is preparing to make her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids.
She will take to her home court against championship division reigning premier Wyndham on Saturday, April 13.
Covey, who has already represented Vic Country twice at the Basketball Australia under 16 championships, has long-term aspirations to play overseas.
"I have been to Thailand, Fiji and America (on holidays)," she said.
"Mum (Michelle) can't cope without a holiday so I am pretty lucky I have been overseas a few times.
"I hope to go over to (an American) college on a scholarship wherever that will take me (after high school) and hopefully then maybe play professional somewhere.
"I have always liked the look of somewhere over in Europe. I have always wanted to travel so it would be pretty cool to do that with my basketball."
For now the teenager, who can play centre or forward, is focusing on the next stage of her development with the Mermaids.
The Port Fairy-based talent will debut alongside French import Maelys Pineau.
"I am very excited, when I got the call I was all smiles. You couldn't wipe the grin off my face for hours," Covey said.
"I play more inside but I can stretch the floor if I need to but any way I can get on the court, I'll play that position. I just want to be on the court.
"I think I have been shooting a lot better than historically. I have been looking for my own shots and 12 months ago I was very passive and wouldn't really take my own shot.
"(Coach) Katie (O'Keefe) has helped me in the under 18 season. I have had the ball a bit more in my hands and distributed it as well."
Covey is a student of the game and tries to soak up what she learns watching some of Australia's finest.
The Emmanuel College student went to game one of the WNBL grand final series between Southside Flyers and Perth Lynx in March.
Australian great Lauren Jackson helped the Flyers win the championship.
"I loved watching LJ. We got to watch game one and that was my first time watching her in person," Covey said.
"I was very stoked to see her because not many people come out of retirement at her age and it was a dream come true to watch her play live and see how dominant she actually is.
"It looks effortless for her. In the (NBL) men's, I like watching Nathan Sobey, a Warrnambool lad, and Joe Ingles is my favourite NBA player. He's just a calm, Aussie bloke playing basketball over there."
The Mermaids tip off at 5.30pm with the Seahawks to play Coburg Giants from 7.30pm. Both games are at the Arc.
