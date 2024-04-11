The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

The game which sparked a Big V debutant's passion for basketball

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eve Covey will realise a childhood dream when she makes her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Eve Covey will realise a childhood dream when she makes her Big V debut for Warrnambool Mermaids. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

EVE Covey can recall when her passion for basketball ignited.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.