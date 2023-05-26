The Standard
Port Fairy's Eve Covey named vice-captain of Victorian Country under 16 basketball team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Port Fairy teenager Eve Covey, pictured playing for Victoria last year, will be vice-captain at the national championships. Picture by Anthony Brady
Exciting Port Fairy teenager Eve Covey hopes to inspire her teammates on and off the court when she jets off to Perth in coming months to represent the Victorian Country under 16 team.

