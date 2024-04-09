Popular city eatery to re-open in coming months after Tasty Plate closure

The cafe at Warrnambool's library is expected to re-open in the coming months.
The popular eatery closed after the sudden demise of Tasty Plate in January 2024.
Tasty Plate operated three cafes - its main one in Fairy Street as well as the library cafe and the cafe at South West TAFE.
The operation was shut down, with Brophy Family and Youth Services saying the business was no longer viable.
South West TAFE announced in late January McMahon Family Catering had been appointed to re-open its cafe.
The council called for expressions of interest from operators to run the library cafe.
A council spokesman told The Standard the process had closed.
"Tenders to operate the cafe at the Warrnambool Library closed on March 22," the spokesman said.
"We're now in the assessment stage and hope to have a new operator in the cafe in coming months."
The closure of Tasty Plate affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
