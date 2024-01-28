South West TAFE appoints provider for cafe, library eatery remains closed

South West TAFE has found a provider to run its cafe after the sudden closure of catering business Tasty Plate.
Chief executive officer Mark Fidge said he was delighted to announce McMahon Family Catering had been appointed to re-open the cafe.
It shut when Brophy Family and Youth Services announced it was closing Tasty Plate cafe and catering.
Mr Fidge said the business had previously run the cafe before the appointment of Tasty Plate.
"It's great to have McMahon Family Catering coming back on site," he said.
"They've always done a great job and they're a big supporter of South West TAFE.
Mr Fidge said the cafe was expected to re-open in mid February.
"We can't thank them enough - they've bent over backwards to help us out and we're extremely grateful," he said.
Mr Fidge said students were beginning to return to TAFE this week, with a large number set to return in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the cafe at the library remains closed.
A council spokesman said the process to appoint a new provider was under way.
"In the coming weeks we will open an expression of interest process to seek a new provider to operate the cafe at the Warrnambool Library," the spokesman said.
Tasty Plate's sudden closure affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
Brophy revealed the operation was no longer viable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.