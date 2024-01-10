Two city cafes forced to close after Tasty Plate's shock demise

Two popular cafes have been forced to close after the shock demise of a Warrnambool catering business.
The city's library cafe - which opened in January 2023 - and South West TAFE's cafe were both run by Tasty Plate, a business that employed 19 staff and 14 NDIS participants.
Brophy Family and Youth Services announced the immediate closure of Tasty Plate's Fairy Street cafe and catering arm on Monday, January 8, 2024.
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said all options to reopen its cafe were being explored.
"We are going through our options of looking for an alternative provider," Mr Fidge said.
He said it was hoped one could be found within a few weeks.
"It's important we provide the service to staff and students so we are hoping to have something up and running in a few weeks.
"I hope we can find someone quite quickly."
Mr Fidge said he was disappointed to hear of Tasty Plate's closure.
"We worked well with them over the last months and it's disappointing to see they are no longer able to operate," he said.
Warrnambool City Council is also in the process of seeking a new operator for the library cafe.
Acting chief executive officer Peter Utri said the council was sad to learn on Monday, along with the rest of the community, that Tasty Plate had ceased operations.
"As Tasty Plate was the provider of cafe services at the Warrnambool Library, it means that this cafe has had to close for now," Mr Utri said.
"The cafe opened in January last year and quickly became a popular part of the library.
"We will begin the process of seeking a new provider and reopening the cafe as soon as possible."
Tasty Plate has a message on its website advising of the closure.
"Tasty Plate catering is now closed," the website states.
"We will no longer be able to offer our catering services.
"Over the past two years and despite our best efforts and the community's support and patronage, Tasty Plate has continued to struggle to maintain its financial viability as a social enterprise.
"It's incredibly sad that this is the outcome after years of hard work building such a unique service."
Participants and staff at Tasty Plate have expressed their shock and sadness over the decision.
