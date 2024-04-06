'Win is a win': Sign of maturity as Cats made to work

Allansford mentor Tim Nowell admits if Saturday's round one fixture was played "two years ago" his side may not have walked away with the four points.
The Cats coach said his side struggled to adjust to a tough Timboon Demons challenge on the road but had just enough experience and class up forward to muster the 8.8 (56) to 6.8 (44) win.
"It was a tough game, we didn't play our brand unfortunately, probably 10 minutes in the last quarter was enough," he said.
"Timboon played well and a few of those young lads came in for them, they look a lot better than last year. Timboon at Timboon has always been a tough challenge.
"We just didn't get up and going. A win is a win, and I give the guys some credit, they managed to dig deep.
"There's bits and pieces we can fix and we've still got three or four to come in so I'm not worried."
Nowell said he spoke to the side after the contest and believed it was a sign of growing maturity.
"I said to the group after the game, we would have dropped our heads two years ago in the same position but I really put it on the boys in that last quarter to respond," he said.
"We did it in patches and managed to get control of the game eventually so we take the win."
The Cats - who had recruits Jordan Boyle and Dylan Cross withdraw from the team late - were well served by Brett Hunger and Justin Fedley while Nowell praised another returning player for his impact down back.
"Brett willed himself and really did set us up late and I thought Patty Drake down back was really solid, he played well," he said.
"Josh Kirkwood down back was terrific too. Our back six as a whole played well, they kept us in the game all day I thought."
Nowell said big man Zach Jamieson was another who shone while spearhead Robbie Hare opened his account this season with a bag of three.
"Zach rucked out the whole game for us and just didn't stop," he said.
"When the chips were down he stepped up."
Rhys Ziegelaar, Balun Cumming and Samuel Newey were named the Demons' best in their gallant showing.
