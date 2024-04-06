The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Win is a win': Sign of maturity as Cats made to work

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 6 2024 - 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Jamieson, pictured last season, shone in the ruck for Allansford. Picture by Anthony Brady
Zach Jamieson, pictured last season, shone in the ruck for Allansford. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford mentor Tim Nowell admits if Saturday's round one fixture was played "two years ago" his side may not have walked away with the four points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.